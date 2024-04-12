Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Declines By 86.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.58 on Friday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

