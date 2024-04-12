Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Declines By 95.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 15.85% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WGMI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

