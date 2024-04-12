Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Rises By 420.0%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1,096.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTMA opened at $10.83 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

