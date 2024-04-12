Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Increases By 187.2%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

WFAFY opened at $21.77 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

