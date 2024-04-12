Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Rises By 125.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVIP opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.19.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
