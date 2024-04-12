Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Rises By 125.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

