Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 87.0%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhongchao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Zhongchao Price Performance

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.62 on Friday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.