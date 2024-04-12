Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Increases By 106.7%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,737,600 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 3,259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,069.5 days.

OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. ZIP has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

