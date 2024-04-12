Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $101.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

