Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $85.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

