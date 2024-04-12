Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

