Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 1.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $151.55 and last traded at $153.11. Approximately 1,044,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,806,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

