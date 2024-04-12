Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.03

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €23.03 ($25.03) and traded as high as €25.43 ($27.64). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.15 ($27.34), with a volume of 2,193,367 shares trading hands.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.03.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
