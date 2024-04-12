SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 15,192,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 54,394,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

