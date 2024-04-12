Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

