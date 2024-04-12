SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $4.90 price objective on the stock.

SOUN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.75. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

