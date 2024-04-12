Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Raised to GBX 199

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 172.50 ($2.18) to GBX 199 ($2.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 196 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.80 ($2.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6,533.33, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.21.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,897.03). 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

