Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Splunk worth $49,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,337,000 after buying an additional 80,045 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,720,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,996,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

