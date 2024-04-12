Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk stock opened at $156.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

