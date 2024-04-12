SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSRM. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

