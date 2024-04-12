Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) & Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Financial Contrast

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stanley Electric and Westport Fuel Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Electric N/A N/A N/A $145.93 0.13 Westport Fuel Systems $331.80 million 0.30 -$49.72 million ($2.86) -2.06

Stanley Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westport Fuel Systems. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.7% of Stanley Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stanley Electric and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Electric N/A N/A N/A Westport Fuel Systems -14.97% -26.18% -12.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stanley Electric and Westport Fuel Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Westport Fuel Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 156.37%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Stanley Electric.

About Stanley Electric

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices. The company provides electronic components, including ultraviolet (UV), visible light, and infrared LEDs; and optical sensors, liquid crystal display (LCD) devices, and UV cold cathode lamps, etc. In addition, it offers applied electronic products, such as LED lighting; operating panels; backlighting units for LCDs; flash units for smartphones, digital cameras, and medical health and industrial equipment; and sensors, etc. Further, the company offers measuring instruments, medical equipment, and other equipment, as well as develops and sells software. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas or biomethane, and hydrogen; and pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves and filters, complete bi-fuel, mono-fuel and dual-fuel LPG and natural gas conversion kits and high-pressure hydrogen components. The company provides Westport's LNG high pressure direct injection 2.0 fuel system and bi-fuel products; offers turnkey solutions covering all process phases, including prototyping, development, calibration, validation, homologation, vehicle conversion and logistic services, as well as systems for diesel-powered vehicles; and supplies hydrogen fuel system components for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications. It offers its products under the AFS, BRC, Emer, GFI, HPDI, Stako, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Vialle, and Valtek brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.