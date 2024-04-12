State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $608,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

PBF stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

