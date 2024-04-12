Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.