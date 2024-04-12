Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.71.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$80.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$52.07 and a 52-week high of C$85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7146953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 500 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.45 per share, with a total value of C$36,225.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Also, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Insiders bought a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Recommended Stories

