StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STEP. Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

StepStone Group Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $37.00 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,628.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084 in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

