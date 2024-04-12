StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
