StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,329,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.