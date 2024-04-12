StockNews.com Downgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Hold

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $753.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

