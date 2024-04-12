StockNews.com Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

