StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.20.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $257.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $272.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day moving average is $208.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

