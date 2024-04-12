StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

AIRI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

