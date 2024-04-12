StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

iBio Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBIO opened at $2.00 on Friday. iBio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

