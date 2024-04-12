StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

