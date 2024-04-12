StockNews.com Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE:TLK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

