StockNews.com Upgrades FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to “Buy”

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $205.46 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

