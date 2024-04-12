StockNews.com Upgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to “Sell”

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MANU

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE MANU opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.