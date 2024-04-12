StockNews.com Upgrades One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to “Buy”

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OLP stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

