Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

