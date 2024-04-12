Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,954 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

