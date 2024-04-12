Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTH. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 3,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

