Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 106.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Target stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

