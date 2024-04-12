Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $317.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.72 and a 200 day moving average of $258.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

