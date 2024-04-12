Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $324,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

