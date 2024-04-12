Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

ED opened at $88.55 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

