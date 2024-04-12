Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $372,000 Stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 829,707 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMLV opened at $106.02 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $196.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

