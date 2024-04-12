Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 63,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $74.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

