Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

STZ opened at $268.31 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

