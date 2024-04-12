Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.