Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.30 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

