Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $406,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,033,000 after purchasing an additional 351,672 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,692,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

GLDM stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.