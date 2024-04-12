Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $413,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

